Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Morekis Drive on Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested and charged a 19-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting on Oct. 31.

According to police, 19-year-old Parris Holmes has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of party to a crime-murder and robbery by sudden snatching.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Morekis Drive around 1:20 p.m. Oct. 31 and discovered Terrance Palmer suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

