THURSDAY | Cloudier, chillier weather returns to the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a dry, but mostly cloudy stat to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. There is a breeze that is adding to the chill this morning.

We’ll notice clouds through the day and overcast conditions are forecast, at least from time to time, especially this afternoon and evening. Most will avoid the rain, but a spotty rain shower cannot, totally, be ruled out.

A heads up for Tybee commuters - tides will be running very high the next few mornings. Tide is forecast to peak at 9.7′ near Fort Pulaski around 8 AM. There shouldn’t be any Highway 80 issues this morning, but that may change tomorrow and Saturday mornings a a storm system passes to our south - bringing a chance of rain and breezier winds to our area later Friday and Saturday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty in the Friday, Saturday forecast and the uncertainty is due to the unknown track of an area of low pressure to our south. A closer-to-the-coast scenario would mean wetter weather. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans Friday evening or Saturday.

Drier, clearer weather builds in Saturday evening and Sunday. Nice weather lingers into next week.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

