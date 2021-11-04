Two arrested, over 85 dogs rescued from ‘despicable conditions’ in two S.C. homes

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested on animal treatment charges after over 85 dogs were seized from homes in Laurens County.

Allen and Kimberly Bridwell were both charged with multiple counts of Ill-Treatment of Animals in General, Torture, and Ill-Treatment of Animals.

On Tuesday morning, Laurens County deputies and animal control were sent to a call in reference to multiple dogs living in poor conditions inside of a home. The home was located on Millrock Church Road and was owned by the Bridwells.

Before entering the home, deputies noted the home had a terrible odor and multiple dogs could be heard barking. Once inside, deputies say the home was in “complete disarray.”

Animal feces and urine covered the floor, and the floor was unstable in many areas. Insect droppings also covered most surfaces.

Complete protective suits and respirator masks had to be worn by staff in order to enter the home.

The sheriff’s office says more than 48 dogs were found in the immediate living area, with others hiding inside furniture, walls, and cabinets. These dogs did not have access to food or clean water.

In other areas of the home, over 15 dogs were located with no access to food or clean water.

Two deceased puppies were located and other puppies were found in very poor condition, with their eyes matted closed. Some dogs were suffering from skin irritant issues and impaired vision.

Laurens County Building Codes has since deemed the structure condemned.

While working at this scene, it was discovered that the Bridwells owned another home at View Point Court in Laurens.

Animal Control staff relocated to this address and discovered another 20 dogs in this home, surrounded by feces.

Anderson County PAWS and Charleston Animal Society were present and assisted in retrieving dogs, as well as assessing them medically.

“The men and women who battle animal cruelty are dedicated professionals. The despicable conditions they endure to rescue these poor animals out of such filth is beyond understanding or explanation,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “They are warriors for these defenseless animals and I have humble admiration for them. If not, for Anderson PAWS and the Charleston Animal Society, we couldn’t have assisted these animals at the level necessary to take them out of such terrible conditions.”

Over 85 dogs in total were seized and transported to Anderson County where they will be evaluated and receive necessary medical care.

