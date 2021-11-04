United Way of Coastal Empire announces event to raise money this weekend

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of the Coastal Empire is wrapping up the last few weeks of their fall campaign with their Shop and Dine event.

Nearly 50 local businesses and restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales this Saturday to United Way of the Coastal Empire.

The goal is to help communities throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

“You know the best part is, you can help raise funds for The United Way by dining out. By just doing what you do everyday. Its your way of connecting. by helping us, as Cecila talked about, spread a wider network so we can get more pearls. That’s the grit. We need you to come out and support,” said Terry Enoch, Small Business Chair.

