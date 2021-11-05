10th annual Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon preview

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a little less than 24 hours, thousands of runners will take over the streets of Savannah for the 10th annual Humana Rock n Roll Marathon.

Day two of the Health and Fitness Expo is underway at the Savannah Convention Center. Dozens of vendors are taking part including local businesses, healthcare booths and much more. To enter the Expo, you must show either your proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and valid I.D., or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a valid I.D. You will also be required to wear a face covering, regardless of your vaccination status.

Meghan Powell with the Iron Man Series, the organization who puts on this event, spoke with us on Morning Break about this weekend’s event.

