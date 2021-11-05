Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

10th annual Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon preview

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a little less than 24 hours, thousands of runners will take over the streets of Savannah for the 10th annual Humana Rock n Roll Marathon.

Day two of the Health and Fitness Expo is underway at the Savannah Convention Center. Dozens of vendors are taking part including local businesses, healthcare booths and much more. To enter the Expo, you must show either your proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and valid I.D., or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a valid I.D. You will also be required to wear a face covering, regardless of your vaccination status.

Meghan Powell with the Iron Man Series, the organization who puts on this event, spoke with us on Morning Break about this weekend’s event.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Pooler Costco
Peek inside Pooler’s new Costco
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon street closures, bus changes this weekend
*
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Parris Holmes
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Morekis Drive on Halloween

Latest News

Annual United Way 2021 Campaign Update
Annual United Way 2021 Campaign Update
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra playing free Veterans Day concert in Bluffton
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra playing free Veterans Day concert in Bluffton
Oliver Man LLP supplies drive to help Union Mission
Union Mission to open Emergency Housing Program for Homeless Women
10th annual Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon preview
10th annual Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon preview