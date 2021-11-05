2021 Chief Firefighter of the Year recognized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah firefighter is being honored for his work behind the scenes.

The American Legion Post 135 has named Assistant Chief of Logistics Elzie Kitchen its 2021 Chief Firefighter of the Year.

Chief Kitchen is a 23-year veteran of the department. He was selected for the award because of the outstanding work he did to ensure Savannah Fire was re-accredited.

Kitchen also managed the departments multimillion-dollar budget through the pandemic.

“Its very humbling. Its a privilege. Often times chief officers do not get recognized. American Legion has been doing this for at least five years now and its great they’re able to do this and honor chief officers,” said Kitchen.

