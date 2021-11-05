Booster shots still available at Evans Memorial Hospital

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital is giving an update on its booster clinics.

The county is sitting at 40-percent fully vaccinated. Evans Memorial says the demand they’re seeing is mostly in that 65 and older crowd. As the holidays get closer the hospital says it’s important the community makes sure they’re doing what they can to keep COVID cases down.

The booster shot clinic at Evans Memorial started a couple of weeks ago. This week they hit a record of 200 people coming to get the extra shot, that number is usually around 140.

They have seen a declining number of positive patients, but recently, a local primary care physician had 12 positive patients - the most Evans Memorial has seen in a long time.

“While there’s not a huge surge right now, some of those patients probably have been vaccinated and so it’s really going to help protect them going forward. I think we’ve all really enjoyed being able to get back together with friends and family and neighbors and not have a mask on and be able to hug people and if we want to continue that, we’re going to need to make sure everybody has that immunity by getting that booster shot,” said Hope Gray, Chief Nursing Officer at Evans Memorial Hospital.

At the hospital, staff are 75-percent fully vaccinated. They’re only at about 20-percent with the booster shots but they expect that number to go up soon.

The hospital is still holding their vaccine clinics every Tuesday and Thursday. You can find more information on their website.

