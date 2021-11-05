Daisy elects first Black mayor

DAISY, Ga. (WTOC) - History made in the small town of Daisy. The city just elected their first Black mayor, Dr. Eddie Ball.

Dr. Eddie Ball has a history of serving the community as a pastor and military veteran. He’s not only the first Black mayor in Daisy, but he’s also the first Black mayor in the county’s history.

Daisy is a small town with a population of only 141 people. That breaks down to 4 percent Black, 85 percent white and 3 percent Hispanic. Even though he ran unopposed, this win for Dr. Ball that much more significant.

“It shows maybe the next generations after me that if you make the right choices in life, I’ll say it to all our students that’s watching, get a education, make the right choices in life, hey they sky’s the limit. Anything is possible,” said Dr. Ball.

Dr. Ball has served in the military for 30 years. He was also a teacher at Claxton High School and currently serves on the board at Evans Memorial Hospital. He’s lived in Daisy for 30 years and one of his close friends said that makes him the best person for the job.

“He lives here in Daisy and he knows a lot of the people here in this community and I believe they will be willing to help him to move the city of Daisy forward,” said Reverend Donnell Benjamin, Friend of Dr. Ball.

Dr. Ball said moving forward and growing Daisy is exactly what he wants to do. His main focus is public safety - getting city law enforcement so they don’t have to rely on the county and beautifying the town.

“We’re growing Daisy. Like I said, we do have some issues like any other city, but we come together. There’s nothing that we can’t attack and overcome if we come together.”

He said he’s ready to hit the ground running as mayor.

“We got to roll up the sleeves and get busy.”

And continue making a difference where he can.

