The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra playing free Veterans Day concert in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - There will be a free Veterans Day concert by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra in downtown Bluffton.

The band will play a free 90-minute show in St. Joseph’s Park - In The Promenade beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day. It will include all the familiar patriotic favorites and some new twists on older songs to get people up and dancing. They promise everyone will know every song and that they will be playing from the heart on a day that is special to them, the community and the country.

“We have a whole list of patriotic music to pay tribute to all of our veterans and local heroes and give back a little in the way that we know how to give back, which is to play music, to just lift their spirits and show just how much we appreciate all the service they’ve given us for our freedoms,” said Clay Johnson with The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

“There are a few times a year we get to roll out this great music. We have wonderful arrangements of God Bless America, the Star Spangled Banner, all this patriotic music people love. It’s just one of the times of year we all get together and play this special music and honor our veterans. We love playing the Armed Forces Salute, where we make the Army folks stand up and the Navy folks and the Marines and the Coast Guard and everybody. And it just makes them feel so special,” said Jeremy Davis with The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

People can start gathering in the park around 6 p.m. for a meet and greet with the band. The concert will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Park actually opened on Veterans Day back in 2009.

