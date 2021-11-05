FIRST ALERT: Coastal low brings rain, windy weather and high tides

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of low pressure is forecast to strengthen to our south and southeast over the next 36-hours. The weather setup will produce a local “nor’easter,” spreading widespread rain and breezy winds into our area Friday and Saturday.

Friday morning begins dry, but rain is forecast to spread from south to north through the late morning and afternoon. The rain chance ramps up significantly around the Savannah Metro between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures will quickly dip back into the 40s and lower 50s as rain picks up.

RAIN BUILDS IN | Rain increases from south, to north, across the area late this morning and afternoon. Be ready for widespread rain as the evening commute gets-going. #gawx #scwx pic.twitter.com/vNSRLa3cpq — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) November 5, 2021

Rainy, windy and chilly weather rules the forecast tonight and Saturday. Temperatures will struggle into the lower 50s Saturday with windy conditions and periods of rain. Rain will be most widespread through noon Saturday, followed by a very gradual drying trend.

Winds will gust between 25 and 40 MPH; strongest at the beach.

Rainfall accumulations will average between one-quarter and one-half inch well inland; one-half to one inch along and southeast of Alma to Statesboro to the Hampton line. Rain accumulations between one and two inches will be common along the I-95 corridor. Isolated totals greater than three inches are possible between this afternoon and Saturday afternoon in this area.

Drier, clearer weather returns Sunday.

More coastal flooding is expected around the morning high tides through Sunday; 9AM this morning, 10 AM Saturday morning and 11 AM Sunday morning are forecast peak tide times at Fort Pulaski.

Stay warm,

Cutter

