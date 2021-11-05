Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Coastal low brings rain, windy weather and high tides

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.(WTOC)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of low pressure is forecast to strengthen to our south and southeast over the next 36-hours. The weather setup will produce a local “nor’easter,” spreading widespread rain and breezy winds into our area Friday and Saturday.

Friday morning begins dry, but rain is forecast to spread from south to north through the late morning and afternoon. The rain chance ramps up significantly around the Savannah Metro between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures will quickly dip back into the 40s and lower 50s as rain picks up.

Rainy, windy and chilly weather rules the forecast tonight and Saturday. Temperatures will struggle into the lower 50s Saturday with windy conditions and periods of rain. Rain will be most widespread through noon Saturday, followed by a very gradual drying trend.

Winds will gust between 25 and 40 MPH; strongest at the beach.

Rainfall accumulations will average between one-quarter and one-half inch well inland; one-half to one inch along and southeast of Alma to Statesboro to the Hampton line. Rain accumulations between one and two inches will be common along the I-95 corridor. Isolated totals greater than three inches are possible between this afternoon and Saturday afternoon in this area.

Drier, clearer weather returns Sunday.

More coastal flooding is expected around the morning high tides through Sunday; 9AM this morning, 10 AM Saturday morning and 11 AM Sunday morning are forecast peak tide times at Fort Pulaski.

Stay warm,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Pooler Costco
Peek inside Pooler’s new Costco
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon street closures, bus changes this weekend
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Blessin Bussy
Distraught Augusta family looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

*
FRIDAY | Rain builds in!
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-4-2021
It's a chilly morning with a breeze.
VIDEO FORECAST | More clouds, chilly breeze ahead of Friday/Saturday storm system
*
THURSDAY | Cloudier, chillier weather returns to the forecast