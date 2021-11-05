Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Rain builds in!

*
(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 40s in most communities with a breeze. The wind will make it feel even chillier out the door this morning. Grab a jacket.

I’m already tracking some rain on Farah and Farah First Alert Live Radar; just south of our area at 4:40 a.m. and moving northward. Bring the umbrella. Rain builds in from south, to north, this afternoon with temperatures nearly steady in the 50s and a breeze still blowing. Rain is likely by the evening commute across the Savannah Metro.

Temperatures will, quickly, dip back into the 40s as rain picks up this evening.

Rainy, windy and chilly weather rules the forecast tonight and Saturday. temperatures will struggle into the lower 50s Saturday with windy conditions and periods of rain. Rain will be most widespread through noon Saturday, followed by a very gradual drying trend.

Better weather returns Sunday.

More coastal flooding is expected around the morning high tides through Sunday; 9AM this morning, 10 AM Saturday morning and 11 AM Sunday morning are forecast peak tide times at Fort Pulaski.

Stay warm,

Cutter

