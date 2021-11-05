GBI investigating fatal shooting in Walthourville

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Walthourville Police Department, and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting of a man.

It happened inside an apartment on the 100 block of Cato Lane in Walthourville. Police received a call just after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

EMS found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died.

The GBI was requested to help with the death investigation. The victim’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

