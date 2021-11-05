Sky Cams
GBI investigating fatal shooting in Walthourville

Police lights
(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Walthourville Police Department, and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting of a man.

It happened inside an apartment on the 100 block of Cato Lane in Walthourville. Police received a call just after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

EMS found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died.

The GBI was requested to help with the death investigation. The victim’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

