Georgia declares November 5 as Atlanta Braves Day

Georgia sports fans fly their Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs flags together at their tailgate in Jacksonville, FL.(WTOC-TV)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today and for years to come, November 5 in Georgia is officially Atlanta Braves Day.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a proclamation Thursday afternoon as the celebrations continue over the Braves’ World Series win.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday. A victory parade through Atlanta is scheduled for Friday, November 5.

Kemp said in the proclamation that “the State of Georgia is honored to recognize the 2021 Atlanta Braves for their memorable season and their ultimate triumph, reaching the pinnacle of achievement in America’s favorite pastime.”

Read the full proclamation below. Tune in to News 12 for live coverage of the Atlanta Braves celebratory parade in Atlanta, online and on Facebook.

