Prosecution finishes opening statements in Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements started Friday in the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

The lead prosecutor, Linda Dunikoski, has shown several surveillance videos as well as body cam footage from the events leading up to what she calls the “attack” on Arbery.

Some of the videos shown in court Friday were of Arbery walking through a property under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood where all three of the defendants lived. The prosecution said the three defendants made “driveway decisions” and assumptions that Arbery had committed some sort of crime.

Other videos showed the exact moment when Arbery was killed. The video shows the McMichaels and Bryan chasing Arbery and the moment when Arbery is confronted and ultimately shot by Travis McMichael.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud’s mother, was in the back of the courtroom and cried when the video of Ahmaud’s death was shown. Just before the video played, Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father, left the courtroom saying he didn’t want to see it.

Other family members spoke before court started Friday to say when it gets too tough to watch, they too, will excuse themselves.

“It’s going to be tough. They were talking yesterday when they were doing the motions about the graphic things that we’ll see, the body on the ground, the autopsy too. It’s going to be rough, but I think at those times if it gets challenging for us, we’ll just leave the room until that part is over,” Thea Brooks said.

So far, the prosecution has finished opening statements.

Travis McMichael’s defense attorney is giving his opening statements. The other two defense teams will follow over the next few hours.

