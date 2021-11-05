Richmond Hill Police will not be pursuing charges at this time on former teacher, baseball coach

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department says they will not be pursuing charges at this time on a former Richmond Hill teacher.

Former teacher and head baseball coach Scott Strickland resigned from his job in September amid an investigation on him for sexual misconduct involving juveniles.

The Richmond Hill Police Department says after a thorough investigation and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, no charges will be pursued at this time.

