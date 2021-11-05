Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Statesboro community feeling positive impact from new GSU football coach

Clay Helton was introduced as Georgia Southern's new head football coach.
Clay Helton was introduced as Georgia Southern's new head football coach.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University made national news Thursday in hiring a new coach.

As much as Southern fans want to see a new coach get the Eagles back on a winning track, local business people we talked to say that winning and losing ripples to almost every aspect of business in the community.

The announcement of Clay Helton’s arrival in Statesboro is the talk of the town in The Boro. At Southern Exchange, William Martin says he’s feeling excitement from customers.

“From the press conference yesterday and people hearing more and more, there’s excitement. I think people are getting on board,” said Martin.

Keely Fennell’s dad helped restart Eagle football in the 80′s and has seen the town boom from its success.

“More hotel lodging, more shopping, more investments. All these things that we love and thrive on, I think a lot of it comes from the source of football,” said Fennell.

Martin says the promise of success from a new coach gives many fans hope for next year.

“The way I look at it is, if you’re winning, that’s great icing on the cake,” Martin said.

The more happy and excited people are, the more people spend money.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Pooler Costco
Peek inside Pooler’s new Costco
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon street closures, bus changes this weekend
Parris Holmes
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Morekis Drive on Halloween

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A previous Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Organizers, police prepared for rainy Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon
Prosecution, defense finish opening statements in Arbery murder trial
Coastal flooding could affect Hwy 80 on and off Tybee Island
Police lights
Richmond Hill Police will not be pursuing charges at this time on former teacher, baseball coach