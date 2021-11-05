Union Mission to open Emergency Housing Program for Homeless Women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An important addition to the community is getting closer to becoming a reality with construction starting soon on Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Program for Homeless Women.

And there is a way for you to help one Savannah law firm stock the shelter during November, which is National Homelessness Awareness Month, by donating supplies at their downtown Savannah office.

Mike Traynor is always happy to show off the progress being made at Union Mission’s forthcoming emergency housing program for homeless women.

“We have done a lot of tours and I think it’s great because it gives people a vision of what we’re doing and why it’s important,” said Mike Traynor, President/CEO of Union Mission.

It’s even better when he can show the new facility to those who are trying to help make it a success.

“We are hosting a donation campaign, we have a box in our lobby where the public can come in and bring toiletry items, feminine products, personal care products, bedding, laundry supplies...anything of that nature that a shelter could use,” said Amelia Stevens, Associate Attorney at Oliver Maner LLP.

The female associate attorneys at Savannah’s Oliver Manor LLP have launched their supplies drive in conjunction with National Homelessness Awareness Month in November to help stock Union Mission’s new facility before it opens in the first quarter of 2022.

“We are very excited about it. We think it will fill a great need in our community and we are honored to be able to help raise supplies,” Stevens said.

“I think it’s fantastic that they’re taking on this project for the ladies that will be here, those things we take for granted, they’re collecting to get that now and be ready for when we open and that effort they’re undertaking throughout the community is just absolutely fantastic,” Traynor said.

Union Mission has moved its offices into the new facility and is not far away from starting construction on the women’s shelter.

“Once we get started, it will be about 90 to 120 days to get it finished and we’ll be open and start accepting the many women who are in the street in our community. Again, 180 on an average night in Chatham County are either on a sofa, under a bridge, on the street... we’re excited to get this open, it’s sorely needed, the only solely dedicated emergency housing program for unaccompanied homeless women on the I-95 corridor from South Carolina to Florida,” said Traynor.

And when women do start arriving on Fahm Street, they will have the supplies they need because of what is taking place in the community now.

“Savannah is my home, it’s the home of Oliver Maner and we want to see this community and everyone who lives here be great and do great things, especially these women who maybe are just having a hard time whatever their circumstances are, we would love to help assist them, help them get back on their feet,” Stevens said.

