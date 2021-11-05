Sky Cams
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements begin Friday in the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

Mobile users, please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.

Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

