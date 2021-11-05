WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements begin Friday in the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga.
You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial
