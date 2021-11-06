First Alert: Chilly, breezy conditions continue through the evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as breezy conditions and showers persist through the afternoon and evening across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7PM. We have already recorded wind gusts over 40 miles per hour along the coast and gusts of 30 miles per hour in Savannah and along I-95.

Peak wind gusts so far today as of 3:45PM. pic.twitter.com/jweJ0VVssC — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 6, 2021

Be careful if you must be out on the roads this evening and dress warm! Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s overnight into Sunday morning. Don’t let this messy weather cause you to forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed tonight!

The coastal low causing this mess will pick up a bit of speed and move off to the northeast overnight into Sunday morning. Shower coverage and wind speeds will begin to decrease overnight into Sunday morning, with a few showers lingering closer to the coast at sunrise.

Chilly showers continue through the evening. Sunday looks much better! pic.twitter.com/a1NOgfwQAZ — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 6, 2021

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect until 6AM Sunday. Waves will be as high as 5 feet, stay off the beaches if possible.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 8.9′ 9:38AM I -0.3′ 4:15PM I 9:57PM

Sunday morning will still be damp as showers cling to the coast. Inland areas will begin to dry out during the morning, with coastal communities finally drying out during the afternoon. Temperatures start out in the upper 40s but will end up in the mid 50s at lunchtime with highs in the low to mid 60s. The wind will still be from the north at 15-20 miles per hour to start the day but will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon and evening.

The work week will start off on the chilly side as lows dip to the upper 30s inland and lower 40s around Savannah. Sunshine will be in full force on Monday with highs returning to the upper 60s. We’ll remain dry through the middle of the week with morning lows in the low to mid 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Veteran’s Day starts out slightly warmer with lows in the lower 50s with increasing cloud cover and highs in the low to mid 70s. A few showers are possible on Thursday into Friday as our next cold front slides through.

This leads into a dry weekend with highs back in the mid 60s on Sunday.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Wanda continues moving to the northeast and will approach Ireland and the UK as a Tropical Storm at the beginning of the work week.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

