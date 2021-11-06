Rock ‘n’ Roll full marathon event canceled due to weather; other events still on

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Rock ‘n’ Roll full marathon has been canceled in Savannah due to inclement weather.

The event will still hold the half marathon and relay event. All marathon runners will have the option of participating in the half marathon.

It may rain during the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon Saturday in Savannah and concerns are flooding in about how the race may be impacted.

Flooded roads would not be ideal for marathon runners. Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon organizers said they’ve diagnosed the possible problem areas and have plans to make sure it won’t affect the runners.

“The men and women that prepare the route are some of the best in the business, and they are prepared for multiple contingencies, they always are. I know they’ve worked with the city for tomorrow that if, should there be a point of the route that floods, they already have a plan to make it seamless so that there will be minimal impact. The runners won’t even notice it,” Savannah Sports Council Director Rob Wells said.

And not just the runners, the Savannah Police Department wants to make sure everyone is safe,

“18,000 runners are a lot of people to be on the roads. With those folks running on our course, if you accidentally find yourself on the course, please follow the instructions of the officers. We may have you stop past you and then we will get you off the course as quickly as we can,” Savannah Police Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said.

He went on to say the rain makes that even more of a problem, so he is asking drivers to also be extra careful this weekend and specifically on Saturday while the marathon is happening.

