Third and Fourth Rounds at Korn Ferry Tour postponed due to weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Korn Ferry Tour officials announced Saturday that the third and fourth rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage were postponed due to unplayable course conditions.

Officials say the third round is now scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7, and the fourth round is now scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8.

Third-round tee times will run from 8 a.m. -10 a.m. ET Sunday off the first and 10th tees of The Landings Club’s Magnolia and Marshwood.

