Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Third and Fourth Rounds at Korn Ferry Tour postponed due to weather

(PGA Tour)
By Lyndsey Gough and Brian Bailey
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Korn Ferry Tour officials announced Saturday that the third and fourth rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage were postponed due to unplayable course conditions.

Officials say the third round is now scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7, and the fourth round is now scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8.

Third-round tee times will run from 8 a.m. -10 a.m. ET Sunday off the first and 10th tees of The Landings Club’s Magnolia and Marshwood.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon street closures, bus changes this weekend
Police lights
Richmond Hill Police will not be pursuing charges at this time on former teacher, baseball coach
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal low brings rain, windy weather and high tides
Savannah Police make an arrest almost a year after the murder of Kareem Smalls (WTOC)
Smalls family speaks after arrest made in son’s fatal shooting

Latest News

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH AT MAY RIVER
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH AT MAY RIVER
CALVARY AT AQUINAS
CALVARY AT AQUINAS
CAROLINA ACADEMY AT HHCA
CAROLINA ACADEMY AT HHCA
HILTON HEAD AT AIKEN
HILTON HEAD AT AIKEN