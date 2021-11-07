Hwy 80 from Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek closed due to flooding

Sky Cams
Highway 80 shutdown in both directions from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek Sunday morning due to flooding.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 shutdown in both directions from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek Sunday morning due to flooding.

Shipyard Road leading to Burnside Island, Lewis Avenue near 6th Street and Miller Avenue between 9th and 10th are also closed due to flooding.

The Chatham County Police Department says the roads will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

