One person dead after attempted burglary in Hinesville

Police lights (Source: Gray News)
Police lights (Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person died following an attempted burglary, Saturday night, in a Liberty County mobile home park.

According to Major Bill Kirkendall with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, a man attempted to enter a home in the Victory Manor Mobile Home Park in Hinesville. It all happened just after 9:00 p.m.

Law enforcement says the owner of the home shot and killed the suspect trying to enter.

No additional information is being provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Follow WTOC for updates.

