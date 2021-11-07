Police investigates fatal house fire in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Bulloch County that left two toddlers dead.

It happened at the Barn Mobile Home Park on Highway 301 South.

Bulloch County coroner Jake Futch confirmed with WTOC that a two-year-old and a three-year-old died in the house fire.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

