Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Police investigates fatal house fire in Bulloch Co.

Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Bulloch County that left two toddlers dead.
Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Bulloch County that left two toddlers dead.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Bulloch County that left two toddlers dead.

It happened at the Barn Mobile Home Park on Highway 301 South.

Bulloch County coroner Jake Futch confirmed with WTOC that a two-year-old and a three-year-old died in the house fire.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
FILE PHOTO - A previous Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll full marathon event canceled due to weather; other events still on
FILE PHOTO: A photo from a previous fair.
South Georgia State Fair canceled Saturday due to weather
Police lights
Richmond Hill Police will not be pursuing charges at this time on former teacher, baseball coach
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon street closures, bus changes this weekend

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
SCHP investigates fatal crash in Jasper Co.
Police lights (Source: Gray News)
One person dead after attempted burglary in Hinesville
FILE PHOTO: A photo from a previous fair.
South Georgia State Fair canceled Saturday due to weather
FILE PHOTO - A previous Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Rock ‘n’ Roll full marathon event canceled due to weather; other events still on