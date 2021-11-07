Sky Cams
Saint Leo University, Savannah Feed the Hungry look to feed families this Thanksgiving

Saint Leo University-Savannah Center is partnering with Savannah Feed the Hungry to feed 50 deserving families full Thanksgiving meals this season.(Saint Leo University- Savannah Center)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you know a family that might not be able to put together a full thanksgiving meal this year, Saint Leo University is here to help.

Saint Leo University- Savannah Center is partnering with Savannah Feed the Hungry again this year to help feed 50 deserving families in the community a full Thanksgiving meals this season.

To nominate a family, email savannah@saintleo.edu. Please include the following information:

· Family name

· Contact information

· Why the family is deserving of a meal

Make sure to put “Savannah Thanksgiving Meal” is in the subject line.

Email deadline is November 15th and selected families with be notified by November 16th with pickup instructions.

