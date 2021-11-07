Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SC House to release its redistricting maps; Senate’s are out

The South Carolina Senate was supposed to reconvene Tuesday in Columbia to start discussing...
The South Carolina Senate was supposed to reconvene Tuesday in Columbia to start discussing redistricting.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate and House districts will look like when they go to the polls next year.

The House committee handling redistricting plans to meet Wednesday and will likely release its map for its redrawn 124 districts based on population growth and changes in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Senate committee released a proposed map of that chamber’s 46 districts last Thursday and plans a public hearing this Friday.

Both chambers have suggested they will hold early December special sessions to approve the state House and Senate maps, as well as a U.S. House map they will collaborate on.

The biggest change for the Senate districts was taking the district currently represented by Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian of Columbia and moving it to Charleston.

The move was the conclusion of a cascade of tweaks to the maps as many rural and more Democratic districts in the rural areas between Charleston and Columbia either lost population or grew slower than the state as a whole from 2010 to 2020.

South Carolina added nearly 500,000 people over the decade, its population growing 10.7% to more than 5.1 million, according to the new U.S. Census population count.

But that growth was concentrated in areas like Horry County, Charleston and the rest of the coast, York and northern Lancaster County near Charlotte, North Carolina, and around Greenville and Spartanburg.

The House map will likely have several new districts in those areas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two toddlers are dead after a fire at the Barn Mobile Home Park Saturday night.
Fatal house fire under investigation in Bulloch Co.
Police lights (Source: Gray News)
One person dead after attempted burglary in Hinesville
Highway 80 shutdown in both directions from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek Sunday...
Hwy 80 back open after flooding Sunday morning
Play of the Week
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
SCHP investigates fatal crash in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Two toddlers are dead after a fire at the Barn Mobile Home Park Saturday night.
Fatal house fire under investigation in Bulloch Co.
Saint Leo University-Savannah Center is partnering with Savannah Feed the Hungry to feed 50...
Saint Leo University, Savannah Feed the Hungry look to feed families this Thanksgiving
Highway 80 shutdown in both directions from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek Sunday...
Hwy 80 back open after flooding Sunday morning
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
SCHP investigates fatal crash in Jasper Co.