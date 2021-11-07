SCHP investigates fatal crash in Jasper Co.
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
Officials say the accident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Plantation Drive near Coleman Loop.
Police say the driver of a pickup truck, traveling westbound on Plantation Drive, crossed the center line and crashed into a Chevy Impala head on.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the Chevy Impala was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.