Sunnier days ahead to start the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a cloudy start, sunshine has finally returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Temperatures will quickly cool off this evening after sunset. pic.twitter.com/vfhhRDpsjg — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 7, 2021

Clear skies will allow temperatures to quickly fall this evening, with 50s after sunset and 40s by midnight. Temperatures continue to tumble overnight, with lows near 40 around Savannah and upper 30s west of I-95. Since we still will have a bit of wind overnight, frost should not be an issue.

Monday Tybee Tides: 9.3′ 10:36AM I 1.0′ 5:08PM I 8.3′ 10:56PM

Monday starts off with some of the coolest air we have felt this fall so far! Temperatures will warm up nicely with highs in the upper 60s under plenty of sunshine. Thankfully, Monday high tides at Fort Pulaski are not expected to cause any issues.

Dry weather continues through the middle of the work week with morning lows in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday morning along with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday afternoon, but our next best chance of rain arrives along with our next cold front. Right now, it looks as if this will move in on Friday into Saturday, but we will continue to time this out as it approaches throughout the week. Severe weather is not expected with this front, but we could get a few lightning strikes.

Drier and cooler weather settles back in behind the front with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

Tropical Update:

The coastal low that brought us nasty weather on Saturday will continue moving away from the United States, but now has a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical storm over the next five days.

Post Tropical Storm Wanda is expected to fizzle out on Monday, west of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.