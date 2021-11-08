$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry Powerball player is $100,000 richer.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kroger #671 Fuel Kiosk at 42 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island for Saturday’s drawing. It matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1, the $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2″ multiplier was selected.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 6 are: 8 - 30 - 48 - 57 - 64, Powerball: 9

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

