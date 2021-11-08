Sky Cams
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Hilton Head

Lottery tickets
Lottery tickets(WIS)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry Powerball player is $100,000 richer. 

The winning ticket was sold at the Kroger #671 Fuel Kiosk at 42 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island for Saturday’s drawing. It matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1, the $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2″ multiplier was selected.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 6 are: 8 - 30 - 48 - 57 - 64, Powerball: 9

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.

