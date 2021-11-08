Sky Cams
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal said the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

