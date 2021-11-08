Sky Cams
Coastal Health District begins administering COVID vaccine to children ages 5-11

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District began administering the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 at three clinics on Monday, Nov. 8.

One parent said he’s been talking to his kids for a while about the vaccine. When it became available for his 9 and 7-year-old, he made an appointment immediately. He said he’s glad to know they have another layer of protection.

Abe Roberson, 9, and his 7-year-old brother Eli have now gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When I get my second one, I’m going to feel like, that’s it! I’m more protected than ever,” Abe Roberson said.

Their parent, Luke Roberson, said he felt confident in the research and testing that was done on the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, so he didn’t hesitate to set up their appointment.

“I know how vulnerable they can be and how vulnerable they can make others, so I’m really happy that they’ve gotten the shot to make other people safe and make our community safer in turn,” Luke Roberson said.

Dr. Chris Rustin, with the Chatham County Health Department, said the demand was somewhat slow for the first day. He said they had 55 appointments for the pediatric vaccine in the county.

He is hopeful more parents will consider the vaccine.

“The vaccines go through a very stringent clinical trial process. The data is reviewed by the FDA. It’s reviewed by the CDC. All of those steps have been put in place to ensure that this vaccine is not only protected for a child, but safe for children,” Dr. Rustin said.

Dr. Rustin also said now that this vaccine is available for this age group, it’ll be a great help for the school system.

“It provides a safer place not only for the children, but for the teachers and the educators within the school system as well,” Dr. Rustin said.

“This is the ultimate thing, getting your vaccine. It’s the best protection we can possibly have,” Luke Roberson said.

Officials with the health department said that parents do need to make an appointment before they bring their child in to get the vaccine. You can make an appointment on the Coastal Health District’s website.

