Crime scene investigator describes evidence collected at scene of Arbery shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Day two of testimony in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery got underway Monday morning in Brunswick.

Three men, all neighbors, are charged in the shooting death of Arbery, who was chased by them in their neighborhood and then shot during a confrontation.

Monday morning, jurors heard from a crime scene investigator who described what she collected as evidence on the day of the shooting. She said one of the bullets fired during the shooting went through the window of a neighbor’s home and into the living room wall.

Prosecutors showed photos of the bullet hole in the window and the wall. The home was feet away from where Arbery was killed by three shotgun blasts.

“Because the projectile did enter through the window, it stopped through the wall in the living room,” said Sheila Ramos, Glynn County Police Department Investigator.

Defendant Travis McMichael is the one who fired the gun, which his attorney says was in self-defense while his father Greg stood in the bed of a pickup.

A neighbor, William Roddie Bryan Jr., also chased Arbery in his pickup and took a video of the shooting.

All three are on trial for felony murder, including several other felony charges.

Before court broke for lunch, the first police officer on the scene testified about how he was responding to another call in the neighborhood when he turned a corner and heard the shotgun blasts that killed Arbery.

WTOC's Sean Evans is in Brunswick covering the trial

