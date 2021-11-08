Sky Cams
Extended clinic hours in Beaufort Co. helping kids get COVID vaccine without missing school

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In Beaufort County, the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination effort for kids ages 5 to 11 will start on Wednesday. Experts say although it’s not typically a high risk population, this is still a big step in the fight against COVID-19.

“Even though the kids might do very well, have few symptoms or even no symptoms, Delta in particular is very, very transmissible. So this is a population that can get infected and not be that sick, but be around others who might be a much higher risk and then transmit the virus to them,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, CMO Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The clinic, which will take place at the Beaufort Memorial Express Care off Ribaut Road and Paris Avenue, will have extended hours so children can go after school.

If you’re looking to get your child vaccinated, the clinic will be open for the next two Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll need an appointment, which you can make on their website.

