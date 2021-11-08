Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall

By WSTM staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) – A man who became stuck inside a theater wall in New York state was rescued Friday.

Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre, said staff members heard someone banging and calling for help when they arrived to open the theater Friday morning. That’s when they called 911.

It took a lot of work to get the man safely out.

Intaglietta said the man got into the building on Tuesday.

Members of his staff confronted the man, asking if he belonged inside the building. He went right past them and headed upstairs towards the men’s restroom.

The staff searched but could not find him and assumed he had left the building.

Instead, police believe he was hiding in a crawl space and eventually became trapped.

The Syracuse Fire Department released photos showing the steps it took to get the man safely out of the wall.

Rescuers drilled a hole in the wall and inserted a fiber-optic camera to find the man and determine how best to free him.

Firefighters cut through layers of drywall and structural clay tile.

The man was naked when firefighters found him.

Intaglietta said he’s happy the man is safe.

“We’re glad that he was able to call out to us,” he said. “I’m glad that we had staff present to hear him. I’m glad that the Syracuse Fire Department was able to rescue him.”

Police said the man was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, but he had no visible injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed against the man. Police said they believe he has a mental illness.

Copyright 2021 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two toddlers are dead after a fire at the Barn Mobile Home Park Saturday night.
Fatal house fire under investigation in Bulloch Co.
Police lights (Source: Gray News)
One person dead after attempted burglary in Hinesville
Highway 80 shutdown in both directions from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek Sunday...
Hwy 80 back open after flooding Sunday morning
Play of the Week
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
SCHP investigates fatal crash in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington, oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia
Collision Division: Infrastructure Bill includes crash testing evaluation
The state called its second witness to the stand: investigator Sheila Ramos with the Glynn...
Investigator testifies about crime scene in Arbery slaying
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’