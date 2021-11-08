High school football playoff schedule: November 12, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is officially time for postseason football.

The state football playoffs kick off this Friday night in Georgia and continue for the second week in South Carolina.

Below is the list of matchups involving area teams. All games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 12 unless otherwise noted. Dates and times will be updated as we get them.

GHSA PLAYOFFS

Class AAAAAA

Tucker at Brunswick (Sat. 11/13)

Lovejoy at Richmond Hill (Sat. 11/13 at 1:00 p.m.)

Effingham County at Westlake (Sat. 11/13)

Glynn Academy at Hughes (Sat. 11/13)

Class AAAAA

Banneker at Ware County

Coffee at Creekside

Class AAAA

Thomas Co. Central at Benedictine (Memorial Stadium)

Dougherty at Jenkins (Pooler Stadium)

New Hampstead at Cairo

Islands at Bainbridge

Class AAA

Windsor Forest at Pierce County

Johnson at Appling County

Long County at Southeast Bulloch

Brantley County at Liberty County

Class AA

Laney at Swainsboro

Vidalia at Westside-Augusta

Jefferson County at Jeff Davis

Class A-Public

Seminole County at Metter (Sat. 11/13 at 2:00 p.m.)

Terrell County at ECI (Sat. 11/13)

MCA at Mitchell County (Sat. 11/13 at 5:00 p.m.)

Screven County at Pelham (Sat. 11/13)

Class A-Private

Mt. de Sales at Calvary Day (Sat. 11/13 at 1:00 p.m.)

Stratford Academy at Savannah Country Day (Sat. 11/13 at 6:00 p.m.)

Savannah Christian at Tattnall Square (Sat. 11/13 at 7:00 p.m.)

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

Class AAAA

Beaufort at North Augusta

Class AA

Wade Hampton at Philip Simmons

Class A

Whale Branch at Lake View

GISA PLAYOFFS

Class AAA

Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem

Class AA

Robert Toombs at Brentwood

Class A

Memorial Day at John Hancock

SCISA PLAYOFFS

Class AA

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian (7:00 p.m.)

Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Class A

Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward

