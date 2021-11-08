High school football playoff schedule: November 12, 2021
Playoffs begin in Georgia and continue for the second week in South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is officially time for postseason football.
The state football playoffs kick off this Friday night in Georgia and continue for the second week in South Carolina.
Below is the list of matchups involving area teams. All games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 12 unless otherwise noted. Dates and times will be updated as we get them.
GHSA PLAYOFFS
Class AAAAAA
Tucker at Brunswick (Sat. 11/13)
Lovejoy at Richmond Hill (Sat. 11/13 at 1:00 p.m.)
Effingham County at Westlake (Sat. 11/13)
Glynn Academy at Hughes (Sat. 11/13)
Class AAAAA
Banneker at Ware County
Coffee at Creekside
Class AAAA
Thomas Co. Central at Benedictine (Memorial Stadium)
Dougherty at Jenkins (Pooler Stadium)
New Hampstead at Cairo
Islands at Bainbridge
Class AAA
Windsor Forest at Pierce County
Johnson at Appling County
Long County at Southeast Bulloch
Brantley County at Liberty County
Class AA
Laney at Swainsboro
Vidalia at Westside-Augusta
Jefferson County at Jeff Davis
Class A-Public
Seminole County at Metter (Sat. 11/13 at 2:00 p.m.)
Terrell County at ECI (Sat. 11/13)
MCA at Mitchell County (Sat. 11/13 at 5:00 p.m.)
Screven County at Pelham (Sat. 11/13)
Class A-Private
Mt. de Sales at Calvary Day (Sat. 11/13 at 1:00 p.m.)
Stratford Academy at Savannah Country Day (Sat. 11/13 at 6:00 p.m.)
Savannah Christian at Tattnall Square (Sat. 11/13 at 7:00 p.m.)
SCHSL PLAYOFFS
Class AAAA
Beaufort at North Augusta
Class AA
Wade Hampton at Philip Simmons
Class A
Whale Branch at Lake View
GISA PLAYOFFS
Class AAA
Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem
Class AA
Robert Toombs at Brentwood
Class A
Memorial Day at John Hancock
SCISA PLAYOFFS
Class AA
Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian (7:00 p.m.)
Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Class A
Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward
