Local golfers raising money for children’s organizations in Coke Kids Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Helping children by playing a game.

Local golfers were doing that for the 29th straight year Monday at the Coke Kids Classic.

One of Savannah’s longest-running charity golf tournaments has raised more than $3 million for local children’s organizations including PACK, HUGS and the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health.

There were enough teams entered this year for morning and afternoon tournaments at The Club at Savannah Harbor. And the fundraising got off to a strong start Sunday night with the event’s banquet and auction that raised $20,000 by itself.

“We have so many of our people who are here every year for the same reason. Our wonderful auctioneer, John Berkheimer, was just talking about it, every time it seemed we had a little lull and people slowing down their bids, he said ‘remember, it’s for the children of Savannah.’ And they’d pop right back up and put another hundred bucks on there. So, we know the magic term is kids. And that’s what it’s all about. we all know somebody who is a kid in need,” said Rex Cress, Coke Kids Classic tournament director.

All of the money raised by the Coke Kids Classic stays in the community and is donated to local charities.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.