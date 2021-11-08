MONDAY | Cold morning, warmer and sunny afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures, under a mostly clear sky, are in the mid and upper 30s in some inland spots. It’s in the lower 40s in the city of Savannah and upper 40s to lower 50s along the immediate coastline at 4:30 a.m. Patchy frost is possible this morning, west of I-95.

Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid-60s, or so, by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s by mid-afternoon.

The forecast remains dry today as temperatures, quickly, dip back through the 60s and into the 50s this evening. Grab a jacket if you have outdoor evening plans. Temperatures cool back into the 60s, then 50s, by 8 or 9 p.m.

We’ll wake up to more low and mid-40s Tuesday morning. Fewer communities will dip into the upper 30s west of I-95.

The warming trend continues through the end of the work-week, with afternoon high temperatures getting close to 80, or so, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A couple showers are possible Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front brings a greater chance of scattered rain and storms Friday afternoon, evening and night.

We’ll dry out and cool off heading into the weekend with an even stronger, reinforcing, cold front arriving Monday or so. Areas of frost are possible this weekend and early next week.

Have a great Monday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.