Mountainfilm Savannah holding Movie Night for Veterans
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fingers remained crossed that Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah will be back to in-person shows when the festival returns in January.
But this week, the event continues to build its year-round presence by bringing back its annual Veterans Day movie event.
Tuba Benson JaJa is the board chair for Mountainfilm Savannah and he joined us on Morning Break with a look ahead to how they will be honoring our service men and women.
