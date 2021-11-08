Next step for runners after cancelation of Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold and rainy weekend caused some problems for Savannah’s first big event back in the city since the start of the pandemic.

The Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon brought thousands of runners to the Coastal Empire, but some did not get a chance to run.

The marathon itself was canceled on the morning of the race because of the weather, but also to make sure that runners stayed safe and did not reach the point of hypothermia. All of the runners were given the option to run in the half-marathon instead.

Even with the pouring rain and whipping wind, some runners still took part in the half-marathon and the relay race.

On Sunday, with much calmer weather, the 5K race went on as scheduled. One runner WTOC spoke to said even though she decided not to participate in the race, she was still out cheering on the runners that braved the bad weather conditions.

“I initially planned on participating. We came here from south Florida with 14 friends and two of them are successfully almost done, so we are going to the finish line to cheer them on,” said Christine Van Buskirk, Runner.

For any runners that did not participate, the Savannah Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon says you should have received an email with some additional information.

“Anyone that picked up registration materials for the full marathon were offered registration for any other full marathon for either in 2021 or 2022 in the Rock ‘n’ Roll running series,” said Brandt Bernat with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

For more information about upcoming 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series locations and the 2022 running series, click here.

