Richmond Hill drivers should expect railroad closures for maintenance

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services is alerting drivers to expect railroad closures starting next week.

Though they don’t expect the maintenance on the railroad tracks to take long, it may be a slight inconvenience for people who live in the area. CSX Transportation will shut down the tracks at Daniel Siding Road and Cartertown Road starting next Monday.

Chief Howell says CSX does this every five to 10 years. While there are people living on both sides of the tracks, he says there shouldn’t be significant delays or traffic congestion.

“Since we’ve been out here, there’s been quite a bit of traffic coming across the railroad tracks earlier. The only thing it’s gonna hinder them is going to work, to school, to church, stuff like that. The school board, the board of education gets the same notification, so they’re gonna have to alter their school bus routes,” said Chief Freddy Howell, Bryan County Emergency Services.

The chief says Bryan County Emergency Services has also planned for this and their response times shouldn’t slow down. He says they know the route they need to take to get to a call on the other side of the railroad tracks.

Chief Howell says the project should only last about two to five days, so they should be back open by Thanksgiving.

