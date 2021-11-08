Sky Cams
Richmond Hill drivers should expect railroad closures for maintenance

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services is alerting drivers to expect railroad closures starting next week.

Though they don’t expect the maintenance on the railroad tracks to take long, it may be a slight inconvenience for people who live in the area. CSX Transportation will shut down the tracks at Daniel Siding Road and Cartertown Road starting next Monday.

Chief Howell says CSX does this every five to 10 years. While there are people living on both sides of the tracks, he says there shouldn’t be significant delays or traffic congestion.

“Since we’ve been out here, there’s been quite a bit of traffic coming across the railroad tracks earlier. The only thing it’s gonna hinder them is going to work, to school, to church, stuff like that. The school board, the board of education gets the same notification, so they’re gonna have to alter their school bus routes,” said Chief Freddy Howell, Bryan County Emergency Services.

The chief says Bryan County Emergency Services has also planned for this and their response times shouldn’t slow down. He says they know the route they need to take to get to a call on the other side of the railroad tracks.

Chief Howell says the project should only last about two to five days, so they should be back open by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Crime scene investigator describes evidence collected at scene of Arbery shooting
Several roads closed on Tybee Island due to flooding; residents dealing with damage
Local golfers raising money for children’s organizations in Coke Kids Classic
Veteran journaling his experience as a pilot in Vietnam
Rural healthcare facility worried about potential impact of vaccine mandate on staffing