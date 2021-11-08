Savannah Comedy Revue‘s 12th annual Comic Battle set for Nov. 13

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some up and coming comics are ready to bring their A-game to the stage in Savannah. They will face off in the Savannah Comedy Revue’s 12th annual Comic Battle this weekend.

Comedians from across the Southeast will be competing at the Bay Street Theater on Saturday, Nov. 13. Fifteen comics will perform their five-minute sets in front of a live audience and a panel of judges.

Not only are they competing for up to $1,000 in cash prizes, but it’s also an opportunity to advance their careers.

“It’s also their audition. This is a way to bring their originality, bring confidence to the stage, stage presence, and get booked at other clubs. You have casting directors, people who are agents, looking for someone to put in a movie. We had somebody before who didn’t come in first, second or third or fourth, but he booked a movie role and got a couple thousand dollars. These are up and coming comics that you’re going to be seeing a lot of and this is their time to shine. This is their time to come and network, meet other comics, and keep moving forward to a lot of different comedy clubs. It doesn’t stop here, it begins here,” said Thomas Paris, founder of Savannah Comedy Revue.

Comic acts could include a variety of performances - from standup, to song, to magic. But founder Thomas Paris says he tries to keep one thing consistent year after year.

“It’s really important you bring a PG-13 type show. We just don’t want the toiletry. We want things like in life situations. Fun, enjoyable stress-free: that’s what Savannah Comedy Revue is all about,” Paris said.

The Comic Battle is Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for second row seats and $15 for general seating.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.