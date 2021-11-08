Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SC Christmas tree to arrive Monday

The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered...
The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Columbia.

The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The club will spend the next two weeks decorating the tree before the lights are officially turned on Nov. 21 at the annual Governor’s Carolighting celebration.

The annual ceremony will take place at the State House from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the tree lighting, it will feature performances from artists across the state. Gov. Henry McMaster will also deliver a message during the ceremony.

The tree sits every year by the corner of Gervais and Main streets on the north side of the Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two toddlers are dead after a fire at the Barn Mobile Home Park Saturday night.
Fatal house fire under investigation in Bulloch Co.
Police lights (Source: Gray News)
One person dead after attempted burglary in Hinesville
Highway 80 shutdown in both directions from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek Sunday...
Hwy 80 back open after flooding Sunday morning
Play of the Week
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
SCHP investigates fatal crash in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Two toddlers are dead after a fire at the Barn Mobile Home Park Saturday night.
Fatal house fire under investigation in Bulloch Co.
Saint Leo University-Savannah Center is partnering with Savannah Feed the Hungry to feed 50...
Saint Leo University, Savannah Feed the Hungry look to feed families this Thanksgiving
The South Carolina Senate was supposed to reconvene Tuesday in Columbia to start discussing...
SC House to release its redistricting maps; Senate’s are out
Highway 80 shutdown in both directions from the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek Sunday...
Hwy 80 back open after flooding Sunday morning
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jasper County.
SCHP investigates fatal crash in Jasper Co.