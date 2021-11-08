Several roads closed on Tybee Island due to flooding

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A few roads on Tybee Island have been closed due to flooding.

According to the City of Tybee Island, the following roads were closed as of noon on Monday, Nov. 8:

Old Highway 80 at the Welcome Sign

Venetian between 12th and A.Js Dockside Restaurant

6th Street at Lewis Ave. & Miller St.

7th, 8th and 10th Streets west of Jones Ave.

