Several roads closed on Tybee Island due to flooding

(WBRC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A few roads on Tybee Island have been closed due to flooding.

According to the City of Tybee Island, the following roads were closed as of noon on Monday, Nov. 8:

  • Old Highway 80 at the Welcome Sign
  • Venetian between 12th and A.Js Dockside Restaurant
  • 6th Street at Lewis Ave. & Miller St.
  • 7th, 8th and 10th Streets west of Jones Ave.

