WATCH LIVE: Ahmaud Arbery murder trial continues Monday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

Mobile users, please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.

Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

