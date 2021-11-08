WATCH LIVE: Ahmaud Arbery murder trial continues Monday
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday in Brunswick, Ga.
You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial
Mobile users, please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.
Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.