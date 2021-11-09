Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

9-year-old girl’s organs save 6 people’s lives, her mother says

People who knew Abby Douglas, 9, say she was well beyond her years.
People who knew Abby Douglas, 9, say she was well beyond her years.(The Douglas Family)
By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – Organs from a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a suspected drunken driving crash were donated to several people, according to her mother.

“She saved six human beings,” Sarah Douglas said in a Facebook post on Monday. “My love; My light.”

A text message posted on Facebook says Abigail “Abby” Douglas’ kidneys and pancreas went to people in their 40s, while her liver and heart went to children.

Her vessels were donated via a specific request to a living donor, her mother said in the post.

“Whoever gets these organs better get ready to dance and be filled with the spirit because they don’t know what they’re about to get in their bodies,” said Priscilla West, the mother of Abby’s best friend.

According to WVUE, Wendell Lachney is accused of driving drunk when he allegedly crashed into the back of a van at a high speed.

Abby was wearing a seatbelt but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She died two days later.

WVUE reports that those who knew the 9-year-old girl said she was well beyond her years and had standout cheer talent.

“She had so much confidence and no one can tell her different. She was who she is, and she was so bubbly and spirited,” said Eli Cole.

Lachney was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. He was charged with vehicular homicide among other offenses, including having an open container.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild pigs in Rice Mill
Wild pigs wreaking havoc in Chatham County neighborhood
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington, oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia
A cold and rainy weekend caused some problems for Savannah’s first big event back in the city...
Next step for runners after cancellation of Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
GE to end its run as a conglomerate, split into 3 companies
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial
Pfizer logo as seen at the company headquarters.
Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
Police interactions with one of the three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery...
Testimony during day 3 of Arbery trial focused on police interactions, perceived crime in the neighborhood
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial