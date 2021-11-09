Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild pigs in Rice Mill
Wild pigs wreaking havoc in Chatham County neighborhood
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington, oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia
A cold and rainy weekend caused some problems for Savannah’s first big event back in the city...
Next step for runners after cancellation of Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon
A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland

Latest News

T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osbourne, pose for a portrait on Thursday,...
Brothers Osborne bring message of inclusivity to CMA stage
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports