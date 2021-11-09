Sky Cams
Broughton Streetscapes Project on hold in December

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the city will halt the Broughton Streetscapes Project for the month of December.

The project has drawn some criticism from businesses that have struggled to keep people coming through their doors.

Businesses along Broughton have had it rough for well over a year during this construction project, but they will get some relief this holiday season.

Businesses have voiced that this project has been a headache. Remember, it was expected to last only for a few months but it’s still going more than a year later.

The mayor says the project has been interrupted with issues from relocation, supply chain disruptions and COVID-19 shutdowns. He says they know the 84 businesses on Broughton have been impacted so the city knows they need to adjust.

“We understand also that this has been a monster year for our businesses, and we want them to finish the fourth quarter on that high note as well. And so, with people able to walk up and down Broughton Street, we know that means the world of difference,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says construction crews will be back working in January. The city expects them to be done in May or June.

