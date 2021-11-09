Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Community trying to help after two toddlers killed in fire

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The names have been released of two children killed in a mobile home fire in Statesboro over the weekend.

According to the Bulloch County coroner, they are 3-year-old Itzayana Zhoemi Cabañas and 2-year-old Monica Marbella Cabañas.

As the family deals with this tragedy, people from across the community have come together to try and help.

The fire happened over the weekend. Firefighters could not rescue the two-year-old and three-year-old in time.

Across town, the tragedy touched Pastor Janet Swanson of Crossroads Community Church. She’s known the children’s mother and grandmother for years through her church’s Hispanic mission.

Crossroads is collecting donations to the family to help with burial and other expenses. She says they’re seeing people come together to give, in-person and virtually.

“All cultures, just joining together as the body of Christ. Just being human, and compassionate, and kind, and having empathy,” Pastor Swanson said

She says she and others have been in constant contact with the family to do whatever they can in such a trying time.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild pigs in Rice Mill
Wild pigs wreaking havoc in Chatham County neighborhood
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington, oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia
A cold and rainy weekend caused some problems for Savannah’s first big event back in the city...
Next step for runners after cancellation of Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

Maps being drawn for redistricting after S.C. census data released
Maps being drawn for redistricting after S.C. census data released
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy
Testimony during day 3 of Arbery trial focused on police interactions, perceived crime in the...
Testimony during day 3 of Arbery trial focused on police interactions, perceived crime in the neighborhood
Veteran hopeful different branches, different generations come together to honor sacrifices
Veteran hopeful different branches, different generations come together to honor sacrifices
Maps being drawn for redistricting after S.C. census data released
Maps being drawn for redistricting after S.C. census data released