Community trying to help after two toddlers killed in fire

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The names have been released of two children killed in a mobile home fire in Statesboro over the weekend.

According to the Bulloch County coroner, they are 3-year-old Itzayana Zhoemi Cabañas and 2-year-old Monica Marbella Cabañas.

As the family deals with this tragedy, people from across the community have come together to try and help.

The fire happened over the weekend. Firefighters could not rescue the two-year-old and three-year-old in time.

Across town, the tragedy touched Pastor Janet Swanson of Crossroads Community Church. She’s known the children’s mother and grandmother for years through her church’s Hispanic mission.

Crossroads is collecting donations to the family to help with burial and other expenses. She says they’re seeing people come together to give, in-person and virtually.

“All cultures, just joining together as the body of Christ. Just being human, and compassionate, and kind, and having empathy,” Pastor Swanson said

She says she and others have been in constant contact with the family to do whatever they can in such a trying time.

