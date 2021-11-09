Final round of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a grueling weekend at The Landings Club for up-and-coming golfers as they tried to secure their spot on the Korn Ferry Tour in their final stage of Q-School, through wet weather and cold temperatures, they had a Monday finish here.

Zack Fischer became a two-time Q-School winner, the first in the modern era taking home the Carman Cup. Fischer now has fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022.

“I’ve never won a tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour, but I’ve won Q-school twice, and hopefully I can change that. Hopefully we can win an event this next year, but to win it in California and then in Georgia, all the way on the other side of the country, is really cool too,” Fischer said.

The 32-year-old Texan carded a 2-under 69 Monday on The Landings Club’s Marshwood Course and finished at 14-under par.

Former Georgia Southern star Steven Fisk fired a final round of 64 to finish tied for 19th - that guarantees the former Eagle eight starts on the tour next season.

The players had a Monday finish due to the third and fourth rounds being postponed Saturday due to unplayable conditions, but Fisk said he found a way to spend the rainy day.

“I actually went up to Statesboro to practice, because we have a hitting bay with the golf team, so I drove up there about an hour and practiced up there, but that day wasn’t too weird. The weird day was yesterday, because it kind of felt like the last day, but you know, once you kind of get rid of it and get done with that and realize that you have some golf left, it’s easy to kind of lock back in,” Fisk said.

Fisk had entered the final round tied for 86th, the goal to make the top 40 which he did handily.

The Korn Ferry Tour returns to Skidaway Island in the Club Car Championship in April of 2022, but this time on the Deer Creek Course.

