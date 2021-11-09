Helping Lowcountry families find toys for the holidays

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Supply chain issues have experts warning parents to get holiday shopping done early this year. But what about those families that can’t afford to buy presents at all?

Inside this toy closet and elsewhere in the Lowcountry, registration is now open for Operation Holiday Heroes. That’s an annual United Way Project that helps parents get toys off the shelves and give them to their children when they otherwise might not have been able to.

“It gives the opportunity to put a smile on a child’s face,” said Pastor Randy Roberts, with Love House Ministries.

Roberts is part of a team effort that doesn’t just get kids toys but saves families money, which he knows is especially important right now.

“We estimated last year we saved the community about $74,000 in toy shopping, that’s money they were able to put back into their pockets for bills and rent and utilities, especially during this COVID time when times are hard,” Roberts said.

He says that means the world to these parents.

“When you see that mother come in with tears in their eyes and say I didn’t know how I was going to give my child a Christmas and now they do, it’s something special,” he said.

